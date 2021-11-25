Barbara Jean Edgley

HITCHOCK, TX — 78, passed away Friday November 19, 2021 at her residence. Barbara was born June 7, 1943 in Glen Alan, Mississippi to Doyce and William Jennnings Jr.

Barbara was a longtime member of the Krewe of Aquarius in Galveston. She also loved listening to Elvis and Emi Sunshine music.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Darrell James Edgley.

