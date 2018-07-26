Alridge

Life celebration for Sherlyn will be held today at 7:00pm at Greater Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City, TX.

Dickerson

Funeral services for Lou Dickerson will be held today at 1:00pm at Hopewell Baptist Church in Texas City, TX under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.

Nichols

Funeral service for Richard Nichols will be held today at 6:00pm in the Chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.

