Scillian
Memorial services for Patricia Scillian will be held today at Crowder Funeral Home, 851 FM 517 in Dickinson from 5 to 7 p.m.
Woodall
Services for Ruby Woodall will be held today at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City. Visitation at 10 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m.
Garza
Services for Mary Garza will be held today at 10 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
Baker
Funeral Service for Margie Baker will be held today at 11 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home of League City, 1645 East Main in League City.
Vail
A Mass of the Resurrection for Bernice Vail will be celebrated today at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery
Shaw
Services for Harold Shaw, Jr. will be held today at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6, in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home, of Texas City. A public visitation will start at 9 a.m. with a church service to begin at 10 a.m.
Partain
Services for Ivey Partain will be held today at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. A visitation will be held from 12 noon to 1 p.m. with services to follow at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster.
Solis
Celebration of Life services for Aurora Solis will be held today at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with services to follow at 2 p.m.
