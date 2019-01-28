STAFFORD—
Mary Robles Garcia, formerly of Galveston, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, January 26th at the age of 84.
Born January 28, 1934 in Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico she moved to Galveston, Texas. There she met and married her best friend and beloved Manuel and proudly raised four daughters: Terry, Cyndy, Lisa and Virginia. Throughout Mary’s life she was a devoted friend, sister, wife, mother and faithful servant of God. Her activities included a range of vocations from nurse’s aid, social worker, ordained minister, instructor at College of the Mainland and Galveston College, member of Church of the Living God (Galveston, Texas) and an active member of The Vineyard Church (Stafford, Texas). As a true servant of God, she lived life to the fullest and embraced ALL of God’s creations.
We invite you to join us in celebrating her life in a prayer service at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Reverend Robert Dowdy, officiating with visitation beginning at 5:00 pm. The funeral will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at The Vineyard Church in Stafford Texas Pastor Reagan Waggoner officiating. Following the funeral Mary will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Mausoleum in Galveston.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents (Lucas and Eduarda), her beloved husband of 58 years Manuel P. Garcia, grandson Basilio, several siblings and many others. She is survived by daughters Theresa “Terry” Bellard and husband Tommy, Beatrice “Cyndy” Perez and husband Bill, Elizabeth “Lisa” Hunter and husband Harry and Virginia Garcia; grandchildren, Monica, Jacquelyn, Jacob, Kevin, Laura, Katy and Oscar Manuel; great-grandchildren, Thomas and Nathan; sister, Margie Mendoza and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to: Church of the Living God, 3315 7 Mile Rd Galveston, TX 77554, The Vineyard Church, 5015 Grove W Blvd Stafford, TX 77477 or Second Mile, 1135 Highway 90A Missouri City, TX 77489
