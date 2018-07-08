SANTA FE—Mr. Michael D. Dunaway, Sr., passed from this life on Friday, July 6, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Mr. Dunaway was born September 30, 1938 in Anahuac, Texas and was a resident of Santa Fe since 1994, previously of Liberty and Cove, Texas. In his younger years, Michael served in the U.S. National Guard, enjoyed fishing and hunting, but more recently you could find him tending his orchard, bird watching, and spending time with his beloved dachshund Peaches. Some of his favorite pastimes were wood working and tinkering with antique tractors, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Affectionately known to many as “Pop”, he always brought a smile to those who crossed his path. Michael was a wonderful father and grandfather who will be sadly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Otis Clifton and Marvel Lee (Morgan) Dunaway; wife, Nelda Darlyne (Willis) Dunaway; daughter, Maleigh Ann Dunaway; and brother, Otis Edward Dunaway.
Survivors include his son, Mike Dunaway, Jr., and wife, Anne; sister, Judy Cupps and husband, James; grandchildren, Michael Dunaway III, Chris Dunaway and wife, Nikki, Catie Dunaway, Massey Miller, Mason Miller; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Terry Gibson officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Baytown, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Bagent, Chris Dunaway, Mavis Dunaway, Michael Dunaway III, Nicco Meza, Mason Miller, Massey Miller, David Sullivan and Brian Wubbena.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.