TEXAS CITY — David Royce Cook of Coello, III passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 t his home. He was born on January 5, 1957 in Texas City, TX to Melvin Royce and Annette Marie (Fernandez) Cook.
A burial service and gathering for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 9th at 12 noon at Galveston Memorial Part Cemetery with a reception to follow at nearby Carbide Park.
