Wanda Lou Coombs was born in Texas City, Texas on September 28, 1942. She passed away December 9, 2019 in Webster, TX.
Preceded in death by son, Guy “Bubba” Coombs, Jr.; brother, Billy Perren and parents, Woodrow & Lucille Perren.
Survived by husband of 59 years, Guy M. Coombs, Sr.; daughter, Sheri Husband (Kevin); grandchildren, Nico Coombs, Stephanie Husband, and Shelby Powell; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kadence and Joslynn; brothers, Wesley and Ronnie (Connie) Perren; numerous nieces and nephews.
As per her wishes there will not be a service. Family appreciates all of your support, thoughts and prayers.
