GALVESTON — Johnny B. Boyd, Jr., 62, went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2021, at Jennie Sealy hospital in Galveston, Texas.
In Galveston, Texas on September 18, 1959, a big bundle of joy was born to Irma Boyd Nelson and Johnny B. Boyd, Sr. at John Sealy Hospital.
Johnny, also known as "J.B." was brought up in Jerusalem Baptist Church in Galveston, TX and later united with Greater Saint Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock, Texas.
During early childhood, Johnny enjoyed Little League activities, his dogs and his horses. The love of his life was his truck. Johnny graduated from Ball High School in 1978 and attended Prairie View A&M University. He worked at UTMB for many years in landscaping, the later transferred to TDCJ-Galveston as a correctional officer until his retirement.
Johnny was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rev. W.I. Jackson, Rufus Boyd, Rosie Boyd Braddus and Lillie Boyd; step-mother, Riley Boyd; sister, Sheryle Jackson, great-nephew Christopher Boyd, Jr.; uncles, Harry Boyd, Bobbie Jackson, Billy Jackson Sr., Eddie Jackson, Sr., Phillip Jackson; aunts, Nina Boyd, Shirley Guyton, and Alma Holmes; cousin, Jeanell Henix.
Memories of his life will be cherished by his loving and caring parents, Irma Boyd-Nelson and Johnny B. Boyd, Sr.; brother, Anthony Boyd, I. (Lagaya) of Manvel, TX.; sisters, Janice Boyd Watson, Vanessa Jones (Nate), Kimberly Boyd of La Marque, TX.; god sister, Yvonne Gerard of Galveston, TX.; uncles, Len Muhammed (Linda) and John Boyd of Houston, TX; aunts, Velma Jackson of Galveston, TX, Alma Robinson (Rob), Dorothy McGee and Emma Holmes (Adam) of Shreveport, LA; nieces, Nakia Bellow, LaShonda Watson, Dr. Kiska Boyd, Brittney Henley (George) and Shelby Holmes; nephews, Andre Boyd (Freida), Carlos Watson (Jessica), Christopher Boyd, Sr., Brodrick Nelson, Jimmy Nelson, Jr. (Flavia), Anthony Boyd, II, a dearly devoted nephew Tyerre Boyd (LaKeisha). Also, devoted cousins Samuel "Chuck" Boyd, Jr. and Donald Boyd, and his dogs, Simba, Tokyo and Blue and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
There will be a visitation at 10AM, followed by a service celebrating his life will be at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, with Pastor Gregory McClain officiating. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.