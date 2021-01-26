TEXAS CITY — Billie Chisolm Goode
1926 ~ 2021
Billie was born on September 5, 1926. She got her dancing shoes for heaven on January 22, 2021. We can just see Garland Goode standing outside those pearly gates. Garland would be saying “Well Hello There Welcome to our House.”
Billie was born in Manning, Texas to Press and Georgia Chisolm.
She loved teaching and taught many years as an Aide for Texas City ISD. She also worked for Shell and Walgreens. She was a dedicated member of La Marque Church of Christ. Billie graduated from Robert Lee High School in Baytown.
She lived her last few years at a wonderful place in Dickinson, Texas called Serenity Gardens. She loved the people who cared for her there dearly.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Garland Goode, son Corky Goode, sister Juanita Saxon and brother-in-law James Saxon and brother Norman Chisolm.
Billie is survived by two of her children. Cyndi Mills and James “Chuck” Goode and wife Kim, her four grandchildren; Jenna McKinney, Jeffery McKinney, Jami Goode, and Terry Ramirez, her nieces Karen Hall and Daphne Fulton, brother Robert “Buddy” Chisolm and sister-in-law Cheryl Chisolm.
Due to COVID we will not be having a funeral. We will have a Memorial Service for her at a later date.
Thanks to everyone who loved her so much!
Arrangements are under the direction of the James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
