Gaza Samuel Baby Gace, Sr.

SANTA FE, TX — Gaza Samuel Gace, Sr. "Baby," 89, of Santa Fe, TX, peacefully passed away at his son's home surrounded by his loved ones on October 20, 2022. Gaza was born March 6, 1933, to Mary Amanda and Gaza Gace in Galveston. Born and raised on the island, he graduated from Ball High in 1952. Gaza married the love of his life, Helen Elaine Holmes Gace in 1957.
Gaza served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. Following his enlistment, he worked as a carman for Southern Pacific Railroad and retired after 35 years of service. He will be remembered as a friendly man with a smile on his face, he never met a stranger. He loved farming and his family. His main hobby was picking up his aluminum cans and was known locally as the Can Man. Gaza had a great sense of humor, always joking and enjoyed aggravating, especially his daughter Karen.
He was preceded in death by his wife Helen Gace; son Stephen Dale Gace; son-in-law Chris Holt; sister Janey Elizabeth Bliss; brother George David Gace; and one grandchild.
Gaza leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters Karen Yvonne McKinney and husband Michael, Dianne Elaine Holt, and Susan Lorraine Stoppel and husband Todd; sons Gaza Samuel Gace, Jr., Walter Russell Gace and wife Karen, Michael Wayne Gace and husband Eric; sister Mary Amanda Lamer; sister-in-law Edith Gace; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.
In his honor there will be a visitation 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Friday, October 28, 2022, with funeral services 9:30 am, Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel Dickinson. Interment follows at Galveston Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Kenneth Simmons, Robert Stoppel, Ronnie Holt, Kevin McKinney, Patrick Gace, and Dustin Decker. Honorary pallbearers are Mason McKinney, Austin Gace, Timothy McKinney, and Chris Holt, Jr.
