Gaza Samuel Baby Gace, Sr.

SANTA FE, TX — Gaza Samuel Gace, Sr. "Baby," 89, of Santa Fe, TX, peacefully passed away at his son's home surrounded by his loved ones on October 20, 2022. Gaza was born March 6, 1933, to Mary Amanda and Gaza Gace in Galveston. Born and raised on the island, he graduated from Ball High in 1952. Gaza married the love of his life, Helen Elaine Holmes Gace in 1957.

Gaza served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. Following his enlistment, he worked as a carman for Southern Pacific Railroad and retired after 35 years of service. He will be remembered as a friendly man with a smile on his face, he never met a stranger. He loved farming and his family. His main hobby was picking up his aluminum cans and was known locally as the Can Man. Gaza had a great sense of humor, always joking and enjoyed aggravating, especially his daughter Karen.

