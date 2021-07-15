DICKINSON —
Mrs. Elgertha Byrd, 99, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021. Mrs. Byrd was born January 30, 1922, in Union Springs, Alabama. A funeral service for Mrs. Byrd will be held in Birmingham, Alabama and a memorial service in Dickinson, Texas at later dates.
(0) comments
