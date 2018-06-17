Clark
Funeral services for William Joseph Clark will be held today at 2:00 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Villarreal
A Mass of Christian Burial for Leonor M. Villarreal will be held today at 10:00 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Edelin
Funeral services for Marilyn Anna (Walker) Edelin will be held today at 1:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Webster, with interment immediately following at Forest Park East Cemetery and reception in the “Reflection Room” at Forest Park Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 77598
