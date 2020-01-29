Vanessa Leach Watkins, a mother, sister, aunt and friend transitioned to her final resting place on January 25, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
Vanessa was born November 24, 1960 to Wilbert Sr. and Nythy Enard in Galveston, Texas. She received education from La Marque ISD graduating in 1979, then continuing her education at College of the Mainland. Vanessa worked as an Office Manager of Radiology Oncology for MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
Vanessa was an active member of The Church Without Walls – Eldridge. She loved shopping, crafting, baking, and most of all family time.
She is survived by her sons, Darrell Watkins, Jr. and Chace Watkins; siblings: Rachel Enard, Wilbert Enard III, Roselind Crockett, Cyrus Dawson, Karen Smith and Wilbert Niles and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
On Friday January 31, 2020, there will be a Viewing from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. & The Celebration of Life 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Church Without Walls – Eldridge, Pastor Ralph Douglas West Sr.
The burial will be held at Forest Park, 21620 Gulf FWY, Webster TX 77598 immediately following the service.
