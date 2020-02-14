Frank Gene Hogan, 82 of La Marque, Texas passed away on Tuesday February, 11, 2020.
There will be a public visitation held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. with a chapel service to begin at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591 .www.carnesfuneralhome.com 409-986-9900.
