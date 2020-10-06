A life lived with passion and compassion; filled with warm and kindness for family, for the friends and neighbors she knew and the ones she hadn’t met yet.
Evelyn “Evie” Geneva Divin of Hitchcock, Texas passed away on October 1, 2020 from complications following heart surgery.
Evie was born February 10, 1944 in Bay City, Texas to Christian and Emilie Fabrygel. She grew up on a farm near Damon, Texas and was one of twelve children. Being raised on a farm, within such a large, tight knit family, Evie quickly learned the value of hard work and the importance of family devotion, things she would carry with her, and traits she would exemplify, for the rest of her life.
She graduated from Boling High School in 1962 and moved to Houston where she worked for SW Bell Telephone, and where, one day in an A&P grocery store, she met Herbert Divin. A testament to love at first sight, they had their first date the next day and then just four months later they were married. A further testament to true love, this past August Evelyn and Herbert celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.
They started their family by adopting their two girls, Becky and Suzanne, and then moved the family to Hitchcock in 1974. Despite being told they could not have children of their own, Evie gave birth to their youngest child, Jason, in 1977. Along with being a dedicated wife and mother, Evie began a career caring for children and adults with special needs, first at the Lasker Home for Children in Galveston, Texas and then for MHMR. Ultimately, she would open up her own home to three adult live ins whom she looked after for over twenty years.
Evie loved and looked after so many people, her own children and grandchildren of course, but also all of their friends. For years the Hitchcock Swingerettes, football players and all the kids growing up on Pecanwood called her their “other mom” or “grandma Evie” a role she embraced proudly. The Divin home was loud and crazy in the best way and Evie hosted anyone and everyone. She made it a house full of joy and laughter, but it was also a safe and comfortable refuge for all who sought it. Evie had the ability to offer her family, friends, neighbors, and especially children, what they needed when they most needed it; whether it be advice, food, a laugh, a bed, or just a simple cup of coffee. She could be brutally honest and sometimes too direct, but she possessed an enormous spirit, and her kindness knew no bounds. Neither did her devotion; and she would fiercely love and defend anyone she considered family.
Evie had several interests and passions including gardening and canning whatever she grew; she enjoyed crafting and was an enormous talent with the sewing machine, making clothes and costumes for all sorts of occasions. She really liked to travel, especially with family, sightseeing or hunting for antiques. She was a regular in the casinos, especially at the slot machines; she brewed the world’s best cup of coffee and she was an avid sports fan, especially dedicated to her beloved Houston Rockets.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her mother, father, brothers, Franklin Fabrygel, Joe Henry Fabrygel, sisters, Tina Fabrygel and Georgia Natho. She is survived by her husband, Herbert Frank Divin; sisters, Mildred Pustejovsky, Ann Ferguson, Gayle Brinkman, Barbara Keszler; brothers, Chris, Jerry, Daniel and Larry Fabrygel; her daughters, Rebecca Hernandez, Suzanne Newsom, her son, Jason Divin; sons-in-law, Martin Hernandez, Glen Newsom and daughter-in-law, Jill Divin; grandkids, Christi Rehm, Tara Garza, Brittany Soto, Spencer and Nicholas Newsom, Tiffany, Zachary and Westley Divin; her great grandkids, Hayden, Connor, AJ, Arianna, Kadynn and Audrey, and numerous other family members and friends.
A celebration of this remarkable woman and the life she led will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Hayes Funeral Home in Santa Fe, Texas. There will be a visitation from Noon until 2:00 p.m. with the service following immediately after from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
