Services for Mary Denton will be held at 9-10:30 AM, Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Progressive Baptist Church (909 40th St.)
Services for Verna Thompson will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary
Services for Margaret Jones will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Jerusalem Baptist Church
