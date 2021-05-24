GALVESTON — Viola (Joyce) Wilburn born January 10,1941 in Center Texas to Delbert B. Brittain and Elsa Randolph Brittain. Joyce married Kenneth Ray Wilburn on Oct.26 1956 in Galveston, Texas. She is survived by 3 children , Allen Ray Wilburn, Dolly Ann Mouton and husband Steve, and Joseph Lynn Wilburn and Wife Brenda. She is also survived by 2 sisters Kathern Ann Wolf and Patsy Struve, Grandchildren, (Allen) Amanda Best, Tiffany Kassler, Dillon Wilburn. (Dolly) Kimberlyn Zamora. (Joseph) Joey Wilburn, Mandy Rubio, Joshua Wilburn and Taron Wilburn and numerous great grandchildren. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth of 61 years, sister Bobbie Hight and brother J.D. Brittain. Joyce was an artist at cooking and could create a family meal with only a few basic ingredients. If we had flour, water, salt and pepper with a little bacon grease a huge meal was in the works. If we had sugar, we had desert. She had an entrepreneurial spirit and challenged her children to chase their dreams. Joyce will be missed by all who remember her outgoing personality of her youth.
The family will receive visitors from 5-6pm on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Fwy., Texas City, TX 77590. The Memorial Service will begin at 6pm.
