Hershel E. Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Dickinson, passed away on December 15th, 2018 at home.
Hershel, a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather was born May 5, 1937 to Hubert & Ava Hughes. He was a graduate of Dickinson High School, where he excelled in many sports, including Football and Baseball. In 2009, he was inducted into the Dickinson High School Athletic Hall of Fame .
He was a Veteran of the US Air Force Veteran who proudly served his country. In 1970, Hershel met and married the love of his life, Connie Bogner. They made their home in League City and raised their 4 children there.
He will be remembered as a hard worker, having a big heart and his joke telling. He was also a very dedicated family man and in 2016, he unwaveringly cared for Connie as she fought and ultimately lost her battle with cancer.
He worked for various companies throughout his life and mastered many skills, but his true passions were sports, watching western movies and guitar playing.
Hershel was preceded in death by his parents, wife Connie, son Anthony, his sisters Pat and Melba and brother James.
He is survived by his children, Coby and husband Kevin, Jay and wife Leslie, and Hershel Jr. and wife, Brenda, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Hershel is also survived by his brothers H.A., Bobby, and Lloyd Hughes and his canine companion, Dixie.
Per Hershel’s request, a small family service was held.
