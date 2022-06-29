GALVESTON, TX — Steven H. Long died on April 23rd, 2022. He was the son of rice farmers, Hayward and Edna Long, born in Galveston on July 14, 1944. Always enjoying practical jokes in his youth more than one lizard ended up in cousin, Rene's bed. He despised chickens since he was sent to the coop to dispatch them for Sunday dinners. This would have an impact on him throughout his life.
He started his love for flamboyant antics when he was in the Dickinson High School marching band. After graduating, he joined the Countdown Five, a popular psychedelic rock band that toured throughout the Southwestern states. A few years after his daughters, with wife Jo Long, Michelle and Monique were born, he transitioned to becoming a manager and promoter for bands that toured Texas. His career then took him to radio where he worked in advertising sales for KILE radio on Galveston Island.
Steve started his journalism career at InBetween Magazine, an Independent weekly magazine that was published both in Galveston and Clear Lake. His poker face helped him when it came to interviewing political figures and celebrities. His easy-going style would encourage even the most hardened politician to open up to him-sometimes landing them in hot water. He loved investigative journalism and his first book; "Death without Dignity" landed him several awards.
Steve wrapped up his time with InBetween to become a feature writer for the Houston Chronicle. While he was at the paper, he continued to write books in the true crime genre. He worked as a journalist for MSNBC and Fox where he covered the trial of Kenneth Lay, CEO of Enron, and Jeffrey Skilling, presided over by Judge Sim Lake in 2006. Later, he worked as the Director of Communications and marketing for a long- distance phone company, and he was most proud of their philanthropic efforts.
His late wife, Vicki, purchased a magazine called Texas Horse Talk, and later rebranded it as Horseback Magazine. As Managing Editor, Steve was able to control the tone of the magazine and work on the anti-horse slaughter movement, which resulted in new legislation to stop the slaughter of horses.
Steve loved a party, and throughout his life, you could find him at either a bar or a neighborhood get-together - six-pack in hand. He would do anything for his friends, and those friendships are the way he would want to be remembered.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lee, Joyce, and Ginnye; ex-wife, Peggy, and wife, Vicky. He is survived by daughters, Michelle Brown and Monique Littlejohn and their mother Jo Long.
Interment will be at the Bay City Cemetery on July, 16th in a private service.
