Claudia “Louise” Fleming, 68, of Hitchcock, Texas, passed away March 2, 2020, in Texas City, surrounded by her loved ones. In her honor, a visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM with a celebration of life service to follow at 7:00 PM, at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas.
Louise was born in Meridian, Mississippi on June 2, 1951 to John V. Oxner and Claudia L. Johnson. She married the love of her life, Danny Baker Fleming on July 28, 1967 in Quitman, Mississippi. Together they had 4 children, whom Louise dedicated her life to raising. Louise was a wholehearted wife, mother, and grandmother first and foremost. She was a person of generosity and had a spirit of encouragement; which was evident through her continuous community service and volunteerism. Rooted in her values, she volunteered as Treasurer of the Hitchcock Red Raiders Football Organization, and contributed in many ways to Hitchcock Little League Baseball. Louise was a role model to all, as she embodied graciousness, generosity, and kindness that shined throughout her service as a cafeteria manager for both Hitchcock Junior and High Schools, whereby she affectionately referred to students as “her babies”. Louise was promoted as the Secretary to the Director of the local Aramark Food Service. Because of her love and compassion for “her babies”, she ultimately decided to return to the cafeteria to be with them. Through her passion and dedication, Louise retired after 25 years of service to Hitchcock Independent School District.
Louise was preceded in death by her father, John V. Oxner, mother Claudia L. Johnson Gable, and stepfather Phillip Hulett Gable. She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved husband of 52 years Danny Baker Fleming; daughter Tonya Renee Jeansonne and husband Roy; sons Phillip Daniel Fleming and wife Windi, Joseph Scott Fleming, Sr. and wife Michelle, and Timothy Andrew Fleming and wife Denise; sisters Mattie Coffin and husband Mert, and Martha Tucker; brother Eddie Gable and wife Diane; grandchildren Michael Ryan (Julie) Fleming, Troy Joseph Jeansonne, Claudia Renee Jeansonne, Daniel Cole Fleming, Christian Austin Fleming, Christine McKenzie Fleming, Helana Caitlin Twing, Morgan Paige (Billy) Parker, Joseph Scott Fleming, Jr., Madison Hunter Fleming, Matthew Fisher Fleming, Veronica Rose Fleming, John Andrew Fleming, and Kali Alexis Calcote; great-grandchildren Hayden Anthony Bradshaw and Layla Ray Parker; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
