Foster
Celebration of life services for Kate Foster will be held at the Thelma Webber Center in Santa Fe from 9 a.m. - 12 noon under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Morfenski
Memorial services for Olivia Morfenski will be held in the chapel of McBride Funeral Home in Texas City at 5 p.m.
McCoy
Funeral services for George McCoy will be held in the chapel of Emken-Linton Funeral Home at 11 a.m.
Crooks
Celebration of life services for John Crooks Jr. will be held at the Wilbrydge Event Center, 2702 Ave. L in Galveston at 12 noon under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Taylor
Funeral services for Ruby Taylor will be held in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 E. Main St. in League City at 10 a.m. Committal services will be held at 3 p.m. at Conroe Memorial Park, 1600 Porter Rd. in Conroe.
Sheppard
Graveside services for Nelson Sheppard will be held at 1 p.m. at South Park Cemetery in Pearland under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Greer
Funeral services for Carl Greer will be held at 1 p.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Wardrup
Funeral services for Dennis Wardrup will be held at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Rice
Visitation services for Charles Rice Jr. will be held from 2 -5 p.m. at La Marque First Baptist Church - Painted Meadows, 7124 Autry Rd., La Marque.
