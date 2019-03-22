Judy
A memorial service for Dwight Judy will be held today at 2:00pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church in Nassau Bay under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Pearland.
Hartnett
A memorial service for Thomas Hartnett, Sr. will be held today at 6:30pm at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City, 1604 9th Avenue N., Texas City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Jones
Services for Clifton Jones will be held today at 11:00am with a chapel service to begin at 1:00 p.m. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City.
Cotton
Celebration of life services for Ronald Cotton Jr. will be held today at 10:00am at the chapel at Bay Area Funeral Directors, located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) in Texas City.
Matthews
Funeral services for Judith Matthews will be held today at 11:00am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Warren
Celebration of life services for Walter Warren will be held today at 11:00am at Progressive Baptist Church, 909 40th St., Galveston. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Cotton
Homegoing celebration for Ella Cotton will be held today at 12:00pm at Willing Workers Baptist Church, 801 29th Street North in Texas City. Services entrusted to the staff at Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Guidry
Funeral service for Clifford Guidry will be held today at 10:00am at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Texas City, 2400 21st Street North, Texas City. There will be a Masonic funeral along with a Masonic graveside service to follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Gwin
Funeral services for Leonard Gwin will be held today at 2:00pm in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Milligan
Funeral services for Lillian Milligan will be held today at 6:00pm in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Clark
Services for Leo Clark, Jr. will be held at today at 2:00pm at Hopewell Baptist Church, 316 S. Pine, Texas City under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Adams
Services for Jorrie Adams will be held today at 10:00am at Rosebloom Baptist Church, CR 278 in Jasper TX under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
