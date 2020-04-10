Our community sadly lost a dedicated and selfless resident on Saturday, April 4, 2020, when Mrs. Lydia Elizabeth Pinkney Lewis (86), favorably known as Miss Lydia, passed away from natural causes after a long battle with illness. Mrs. Lewis was born on January 16, 1934 in Savannah, Georgia.
Her contributions to the lives of many include the countless hours of volunteer work she so widely loved with her various community organizations. Mrs. Lewis was a long-time member of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church and a member of the Texas City community for over 50 years. She faithfully served as an active member with Herons of Jericho, Friends in Touch, and the Concerns Citizens of Galveston County.
Lydia is survived by the loving community of Texas City, her children, Pamela M. Harris, Vernon D. Lewis (Betty), Gail D. Nelson, Teresa D. Hudson (Todd, Sr.) and Patrick Lewis a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great great grandson. Mrs. Lewis is also survived by two sisters, Lenore Coates (Walter) and Ruth Carr and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Robert Edward Lewis, their son, Robert Edward Lewis, Jr., her parents, Willie Pinkney and Rachel Josephine Harris Jackson.
Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with as well as all those she reached but never met.
Share your stories of remembrance on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Fwy, Texas City, TX 77591, from 3 - 5 p.m. Private family services will be held at Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
In lieu of flower and plant offerings, help her kindness, loyalty and compassion continue by making a donation to, or volunteering at, one of the organizations listed above so loved by Miss Lydia.
Please visit Ms. Lydiaís webpage at carnesfuneralhome.com to post tributes or light a candle.
