Curran
Services for Elizabeth Curran will be held today at St. Patrick Church, 3424 Ave K, in Galveston from 9-10 a.m. The funeral mass will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 2506 65th St., Galveston under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Lambright
Memorial service for Michael Lambright will be held today at 5 p.m. in La Marque, at The Temple of Deliverance Worship Center, 1400 Silvia Street.
Barger
Funeral services for Shelia Barger will be held today at 3 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
Ramos
Funeral services for Rosendo Ramos will be held today at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Thomas
Funeral services for George Thomas will be held today at 11 a.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church, 3015 N. MacGreor Way in Houston under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
