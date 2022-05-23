SANTA FE — Mr. Andrew R. Paoli passed from this life Thursday evening, May 19, 2022, in Santa Fe.
Andrew was born January 25, 1934, in Pond Creek, Oklahoma. He made his way to Texas where he started a family with his wife, Roberta. He was an amazing father who loved his family, always letting them know by his famous catch phrase "love you child." Andrew supported his family through his 50 years as a contract worker with many companies for Union Carbide. But as much as he worked, he played hard too. He was known to have a good time whether it was volunteering at the beer booth at GCF&R, traveling or having some drinks with his family. One of his favorite ways to relax was watching sports. Baseball (Go 'Stros), college ball, basketball, he watched them all. Andrew had a strong character, was never one to complain and left a legacy of love in those who he knew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Paoli, Sr. and Betty (O'Connor) Paoli; wife and mother of his children, Roberta Paoli; 2nd wife, Dorothy Louise Kelley Paoli; siblings, Donald Paoli, Patricia Taranto, Patrick Paoli and Carolyn Vitable; stepdaughter, Belinda Kimberly; son-in-law, Johnny Chance, Sr.; great-grandchildren, Michael Scott Requenez and Henry "Hunter" Springer, IV; best friend for over 70 years, Bobby Fullen.
Survivors include his daughters, Gwen Boman and husband, Ronny, Sr., Ronda Brouer and husband, Kevin, Randie Martindale and husband, Tommy, Roxann Tacquard and husband, Paul; stepsons, Steve Kelley and wife, Mary Jane, Pat Kelley and wife, Jill; stepson-in-law and great friend, William Kimberly; special friend, Peggy Harris; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren and his fur baby, Jolene.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Josh McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ronny Boman, Chris Chance, Johnny Chance, Jr., J.J. Davidson, Kevin Martindale, Scott Martindale and Kenny Wilborn.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
