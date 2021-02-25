GALVESTON —
Samuel Lee Woodard,82, went home to be with Lord on February 17, 2021, at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, TX.
Samuel was born February 27, 1938, to Otis and Rebecca Williams Woodard in Brazoria, TX. He graduated from Sweeny High School class of 1956. Sammie went on to support his family, working at the Galveston Wharves as a longshoreman for 30 years.
Samuel was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lena Marie Benjamin Woodard; sister, Gay Woodard; and grandparents, Samuel & Luberdia Prince.
Sammie leaves memories of life with, daughters, Hattie Harrison, Peggy Benjamin, Trudie Benjamin and Amy L. Woodard; sons, Gregory McClain and Sammie Freeman; great nephew that he raised, Edward Benjamin III; host of grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A visitation will begin at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 27th, followed by funeral service at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Rev E.R. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
See full obit and sign guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
