Camille Kotlarich King died October 11, 2018 at the age of 89. Her spirit was lifted from this world of loved ones, family and friends to be with her Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Everett King, Sr., parents Stephen John Kotlarich and Josephine Marchesi Kotlarich of Galveston; three brothers - Antone William Teichman, Henry Nelson Teichman and Steven J. Kotlarich; sisters Mary Mezzino, Artie Cappolino, and Jo Ann Hamel.
Camille was a loving wife to her husband, Charles Everrett King, through their marriage of 60 years. She graciously gave of herself as mother to daughter, Cathy Leigh Copeland and husband Gregory of League City, Texas; sons Charles Gregory King, Sr. and wife Annye of Bellville, Texas; Craig Steven King, Sr. and wife, Catherine of Alvin, TX; Clayton P. King and husband Jeffery Schwalk of Columbia, SC; and Cary Jon King of Waverly, Tennessee. Her grandchildren were dear to her heart and included: Scott Anthony Gondesen (Audrie) of Dickinson, Texas; Melissa Gondesen Matranga (Michael) of Texas City; Gregory Ryan Copeland (Brooke) of San Antonio, Texas; Lauren King Liles (Aaron) of Frisco, Texas; Charles Gregory King, Jr.(Sarah) of Nacogdoches, Texas; Meredith Bridges Hasselmeier (Key) of Houston, Texas; Craig Steven King, Jr. of Alvin, Texas; Joshua Allen King and Clayton Elijah King of Waverly, Tennessee. Seventeen great grandchildren also survive her: Alyssa and Adam Wells, Madizen, Emma, Max, and Evan Gondesen; Isabella and Lilliana Matranga; Nolan Copeland; Ellory and William Liles; Benjamin, Samuel, and Ruth King; Soren, Camille, and Dani Hasselmeier.
Camille was a graduate of Ball High School in Galveston and attended The University of Texas in Austin. She was a soloist on Channel 11 television for four years, former full-time organist for First Presbyterian Church in Galveston and a former soloist for Trinity Episcopal Church. Camille sat at the organ at the First Presbyterian Church in Galveston for the first time at age 8 and began to play – a passion that carried on for a lifetime. She played for her sister Mary’s wedding at age 10. After moving to LaMarque, she served as a Ruling Elder and part-time organist for the La Marque Presbyterian Church. Later she was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Alvin where her son Craig Steven King, Jr. serves as Pastor.
Some of Camille’s activities were President of the Medical Branch Secretary’s Club, member of the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, the Texas Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, American Association of Records Managers and Administrators; member of the board of directors for the Galveston YMCA and a board director for the Gulf Coast Mental Health Association. Camille was named Woman of the Year by the Sigma Alpha International Sorority in 1972 and in 1974 was as Mother of the Year by medical students at The University of Texas Medical Branch.
Camille was Continuity Director for Channel 11 Television for five years and retired from The University of Texas Medical Branch after 33 years of service where she held the position of Associate Registrar. While at UTMB, she also served as the Administrator of the National Student Research Forum for 21 years.
One of Camille’s greatest joys was the time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Alvin, Texas on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Craig Steven King, Sr. officiating. A gathering of family and friends will immediately follow the service in the church’s fellowship hall. We would love our loved ones and friends to join us. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, memorials should be sent to the Angel Fund, c/o First Presbyterian Church of Alvin, Texas, the Alzheimer’s Foundation, or the charity of your choice.
