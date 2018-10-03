On Tuesday, October 2, 2018, Ruby Lee Julius-Carter transitioned from her earthly life into life everlasting with her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Ruby was born February 26, 1947 in Galveston, Texas to the late Perry Lee Julius and Roberta M. Lyles.
Ruby was a member of the 1965 graduation class of Central High School in Galveston, Texas. She served as Alumni class president in 2006 for five years. She attended Prairie View A&M University. Ruby was a member of the Eastern Star Prince Hall Affiliation #25 Texas Jurisdiction. Ruby also loved to travel, listen to music and was very family oriented but most importantly, Ruby was a loving mother, a wonderful grandmother and a loving sister and aunt.
Ruby is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Clifford Lee Julius.
She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Clem Carter (Sherrie) of Houston, Texas, Melonece Carter (Herman) of Dickinson, Texas, Demeteria Carter and Orzime Carter, both of Texas City, Texas; 9 grandchildren; sister, Dolores Renee Nichols (Robert) of Galveston, Texas and Richard Sincere of Galveston; devoted friend, Ethel “Liz” Francois (Class of 1965) and a host of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Bay Area Funeral Directors at 11 a.m. Located at 5410 FM1765, Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.