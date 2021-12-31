Beatrice Bea Castaneda

GALVESTON — Beatrice Castaneda, 91, of Galveston, Texas was called home by her Heavenly Father on December 24th, 2021. She was a faithful and loyal servant to Jesus Christ and her church. She was born to Bonifacio and Maria Perez in Galveston and at an early age, her father unfortunately passed leaving her mother to raise six children. The siblings were raised on the island by their mother, grandmother, and aunt. They also lived with their many cousins during that trying time and became like brothers and sisters. Their mother was very strong in her faith and instilled this belief into her children.
Bea attended public schools until she became employed by the Salvation Army where she worked as a bookkeeper. She became a member of the Salvation Army as a young teen and dedicated her life to serving in God's Army for over 74 years. Her passion was teaching the word of God through the church services in which she led, as well as singing his praises with her beautiful and joyous voice. She loved to sing the old hymns with grace and passion and she used her faith, love, and dedication to Christ to minister to all who were in need. She not only helped in the ministry of the church, but also in the Salvation Army Thrift Store sorting, pricing and selling. She was also involved in the Ladies Home League, Sunbeams and the many Salvation Army camps and retreats over the years. Her dedication to her Lord Jesus Christ and to her church was inspiring and unwavering.
Bea was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Castaneda, her parents Bonifacio and Maria Perez, her sisters Alice Perez and Mary Lee Agrella, as well as her brother Bonifacio Perez. She leaves behind her beloved son Gilbert Wayne Mireles Jr. and his wife Sanjuana, Grandchildren: Gilbert W. Mireles III, Stephen D. Mireles, Jonathan G. Mireles, Matthew G. Mireles, and many great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her loving sister Juanita P. Lozano and brother Frank Perez.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at The Salvation Army Galveston County location at 4801 Emmett F Lowry Expressway, Texas City. Visitation and viewing will begin at 9 a.m., Church service at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston, Texas at 12:00 p.m. A reception will follow after the burial at the Salvation Army located at 601 51st. Street, Galveston.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Salvation Army.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.