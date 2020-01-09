GALVESTON—Louise Ida Gooding, age 91, of Galveston died Wednesday January 8, 2020 at her residence at The Meridian in Galveston.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday January 11, 2020 in the Chapel at First Lutheran Church Church.

Louise was born June 15, 1928 in St. Louis, Missouri to Benard Davis and Bernice Wright Davis who along with her husband, William Thomas Gooding preceded her in death. She was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church until it’s closing and then a member of First Lutheran Church until her death.

Survivors include her son, Robert Craden and wife Karen; granddaughters, Heather Wilson and husband Adam, and Melissa and husband Marv; and a great-granddaughter, Emery Wilson.

