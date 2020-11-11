TEXAS CITY — Mrs. Carrie Bell Rittenhouse, 91, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Mrs. Rittenhouse was born December 3, 1928, in Brazoria, Texas. A funeral service for Mrs. Rittenhouse will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. McBride Funeral Home in Texas City is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
