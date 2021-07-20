LEAGUE CITY — Mrs. Joye Greene Lorentz, 79, of League City, Texas, died on July 18 at Houston Methodist Hospital, Clear Lake. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic parish in League City.
Mrs. Lorentz was born on August 20, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan. A 1959 graduate of Galena Park High School, she received the Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Houston, the Master of Education from the University of Houston-Clear Lake, and had completed doctoral work in Educational Leadership at Supervision at the University of Houston.
Survivors include husband, Dr. Jeffrey L. Lorentz of League City, daughters, Leigh Thompson and husband Barry, of Willis and Lyn Reynolds and husband Tracy, of Humble; a sister, Kaye Fulton, of Clute; and stepdaughters, Dr. Rebecca Lorentz and wife, Micelle L’Estrange, of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, and Martha Lawlar, and husband Jeffrey, of Dickinson, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Lorentz spent forty years as an elementary teacher in Hitchcock ISD, Lamar CISD, Dickinson ISD and at St. Mary School in League City.
Visitation and Rosary will be held on Thursday, July 22 at 10:30 followed by Mass of Christian burial celebrated by Father John Kappe at St. Mary’s Church in League City. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson.
