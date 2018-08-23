Alice May Kimble Lovell, affectionately known as “May May”, was born on August 13, 1939 and peacefully slipped away into eternal rest on August 19, 2018. She was born in El Campo, TX to the late Rev. Marshal and Minnie Lee Kimble. She was a devoted member of New Macedonia where her father was the founder and pastor. She faithfully served as a Sunday school teacher, as Mission President, and as a member of the Pastor’s Aid committee. She also was a retired RN from Mainland Medical Center.
Left to cherish fond memories are her sons, Edward II (Georgia) and Eric Lovell (Keisha), Charles Thompson (Demita); daughter, LaQuita Rhone (Ricky); grandchildren: Taylor, Sydney, Blake and Ryan; great grandson, Zane; her siblings, Oliver (Pomy) Johnson; Pastor Laban (Loyce) Kimble; Rev. Marshall (Willie) Kimble; Versa (Homer) Whittington; Jackie (Rev. Billie R.) Johnson, Arleen Woodson and Rhonda (Ray) Marshall; a brother and sister-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 25th at New Macedonia Baptist Church (6619 Prino St, Hitchcock, TX) with viewing beginning at 9 a.m. with Rev. W.L. Randall, Jr. officiating and Pastor Laban J. Kimble eulogist. She will be laid to rest in Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
See full obit and sign guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.