Robert Joseph Rob Fluellen III

DICKINSON — Robert J. Fluellen III, 49, went home to be with our Lord on Friday, December 10th, 2021, surrounded by his family and friends. Born October 25, 1972, to Robert J. Fluellen Sr. and Betty J. Young Cooper, he was affectionately known as “Big Rob” or “Boobie” to those who knew him.
Funeral services will be held 1 PM Monday, December 20, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock. Visitation will begin at 12 Noon on Monday until service time.
Robert has always been strong in faith and he was baptized at an early age under then Rev. R.E. McKeen in Galveston, Texas, and Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church. Robert attended Galveston Public Schools and was part of the 1991 graduating class.
Everyone knew and loved Robert. He had a contagious smile and personality, but everyone knew that he absolutely loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. There was never a dull moment as he was always making someone laugh, watching sports, or dancing. Throughout his life he adopted many trades, but he developed a strong knack for cooking and entrepreneurship. With his skills, he dubbed himself the “cook” of the family and could cook a mean steak. He worked for Ryan’s, Stuttgarden, and his favorite of them all, Golden Corral until his health began to fail in recent years, but he always held onto his dream of owning and operating his own business — “Playa world”. With it he hoped to showcase talent through music and clothing design.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Fluellen Sr., paternal grandmother, Anna Thompson Fluellen, paternal grandfather, Elbie Fluellen, maternal grandmother, Louise Jackson, paternal grandfather, Edward Young, paternal great-grandmother, Annie Deaver, and maternal great-grandmother, Willie Mae Walker.
Robert leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Betty J. Cooper (Sylvester), his children, Shanay Fluellen and Trevion Laday-Fluellen, his grandchildren, Joshua Evans Jr., Harold Moore III, and Hendrix Moore, his siblings, Malcolm Smith (Sheree), Rochelle Jaszay (Steve), Veronica Otems, Destin Fluellen, Reva Fluellen, Robert Fluellen Jr., Harry Megale (Kinshara), and Sylvesha Cooper, step-sisters, Shari McElroy (Charles) and Crystal Cooper, special friend Shonte Franklin, many, many close “brothers”, as well as a host of family, classmates, and associates who loved him dearly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.