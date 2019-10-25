July 27, 2016, God blessed my parents, Courtney Walker and Michael Allen Sr., with a beautiful baby girl.
I was blessed to grace this earth for 3 years. I brought joy and laughter to my family and friends. Although my time was cut short, God loved me most and he wanted me near. I was called home on October 19, 2019, to be with the rest of Gods Angels because my work on earth was done.
During my time on earth, I attended Heaven Sent Learning Center Daycare since I was the age of 4 weeks old. I also started Pre K 3 at GCCAC in Galveston. I was a very smart little girl.
Proceeded me in my death is my great-grandfather, Anthony Washington; great-grandmother, Ada Bailey; grandfather, Pernell Joseph; and cousin, Jarrod Gee.
I leave joyful memories of my life in the hearts of my loving parents; sister, My’kia; brothers, Ricky Casimere, Michael, Jr., Sean and Major Allen. Grandmothers, Latrice Walker (Albert Hart) and Lisa Allen. Grandfather, Michael Wyles (Andrea); Godmother, Precious Day; my best friend, Paris Hunter, along with a host of aunties, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate my life on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Greater Mount Gilead Baptist Church, 1513 35th St., Galveston TX 77550. Visitation at 10 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m.
