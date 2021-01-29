LYNWOOD, CA — James L. Mosby was born in San Augustine, Texas on March 16, 1937. He later relocated to Galveston as a young teenager. Soon after settling in Galveston, he met the love of his life, Pearl Payton. They began dating in 1957 and their love flourished into a union on June 13, 1959 in Galveston, Texas. Together they had four children: James Anthony, Jacquelin, Valencia, and Christopher.
James and his family relocated to Southern California in 1973 settling into Lynwood, California which would become the place they raised their children. But he loved Galveston and visited every chance he could!
James was a loving, generous, hard-working, honest, reliable, family-oriented, and God fearing man. He leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Pearl, his four children, Jacquelin (Andre) Lake Charles, Louisiana; James Anthony (Angela) Greenville, Texas; Valencia Lynwood, California; and Christopher Lynwood, California; 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 3 special cousins: Alton Davis, Nancy Hayes & Sara Sanders and a host of other close family and friends.
Due to the Pandemic, his services will be hosted on Zoom and his family will have a private burial at Forest Lawn in Cypress, California.
