Richard Westmoreland, 81, of Texas City, passed away Saturday, August 3,2019, peacefully at home.
Richard was born on December 19, 1937 in Texas City, Texas. He worked and retired from both Monsanto and Sterling Chemical. After retirement, Richard still worked contract jobs for several local plants and refineries. He loved his work, but more importantly the friends he made throughout the years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marion D. Westmoreland and Mattie Lou Westmoreland Higgs; his step-father, Elmer Higgs; his brother, Don Westmoreland, Sr., his wife, Shirley Westmoreland; his oldest son, Michael Westmoreland; his grandson, Kevin Westmoreland, and his granddaughter, Jamie Westmoreland.
Survivors include his brother, David Westmoreland; son, Lester Westmoreland and wife Judy; daughters, Sharon Chaney and husband Charles, Karen Westmoreland, and his granddaughter that he raised and called his daughter, Ashley Sandoval; grandchildren, Shawn Westmoreland, Richard A. Westmoreland and wife Liz, Mikey Westmoreland, Taylor Chaney, and Kaitlyn Westmoreland; great-grandchildren, Frankie and Aubrey Sandoval; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Honorary pallbearer will be his great-grandson, Frankie Sandoval, with whom he shared an unbreakable bond.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers who took care of Richard at home in his final days, Nell Jordan Harvey, Markkel Thompson, Kathy Ashton, Jackie Warren and Daletta Pope and a special thank you to A-Med Community Hospice.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., August 30, 2019 at the Alta Loma Cemetery in Santa Fe, Texas.
Paw Paw, although we are grieving your loss, we know that you and Maw Maw are back together again. We will miss you until we can join you in Heaven. Love, Your Family.
In lieu of flowers donations made be made to A-Med Community Hospice of Texas City.
