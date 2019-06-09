Hartnett III
Graveside services for David Hartnett III will be held today at 10:00am at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque, TX.
Holmes
Funeral services for Linda Holmes will be held today at 11:00am at Live Oak Baptist Church in Galveston, TX under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Ibanez
Funeral service for Reyna Ibanez will be held today at 11:00am at East End First Assembly of God Galveston, TX. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
Romar
Funeral services for Leonard Romar will be held today at 12:00pm at West Point Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
