January 9, 1956 - January 4, 2020
On Saturday, January 4, 2020 Stella Mae Edwards cola transitioned from her earthly life into life everlasting with his savior Jesus Christ.
Service Saturday January 18, 2020 at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 2127 37th Street, Galveston. Viewing 10-11 a.m., with funeral starting at 11:00 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.