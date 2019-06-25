William was the son of the late JC Love, Sr. and Ernestine W. Love of Tuskegee Institute, Ala. He was born at John Andrew Hospital on the Tuskegee University campus. He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age, attending Washington Chapel A.M.E. Church in Tuskegee. He attended The Chambliss Children’s House Elementary School on the Tuskegee University campus. He graduated from Tuskegee Institute High School in 1972 with honors. While in high school, he was active in athletics. He played football and ran track. He earned his Life badge with the Boy Scouts of America. Having earned an academic scholarship in high school, William attended and graduated from Tuskegee University in Electrical Engineering, later earning his Professional Engineering license in his field. He was a Life member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
William was an active member of the Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church serving in the role of Lead Trustee for many years. He worked as an Electrical Engineer at United Space Alliance, Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX. He also worked at Dow Chemical in Freeport, TX and with Union Carbide in Texas City, TX and in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
He enjoyed tutoring youth, exposing them to the field of engineering. He was eager to help others learn and increase their knowledge of science and technology. William was an active leader with the Boy Scout Troop 615 where his work supported his son and other scouts in earning the Eagle Scout recognition. William loved his church, family and friends. He never met a stranger and he never showed reluctance in sharing his love of Christ. He modeled kindness and positivity and this was shown to everyone he met as he walked through life.
William passed from this earthly life on Friday, June 14th at his home. He was preceded in death by his father, JC Love, Sr. He leaves to honor and cherish his memory, his wife of 42 years, Gail Love. Daughters: Stephanie (Nicholas) Thomas of McKinney, Texas and Kelli (Terry) Price of Katy, Texas. Son: William (Zoe) Love, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee. Grandchildren and the joy of his life: Ashlyn and Carter Thomas and Victoria Price. Mother: Ernestine Love, East Point, Georgia. Father-in-law: Larkin Stallings and mother-in-law, Minnie Stallings, both of Birmingham, Alabama. Sisters: Regena (Arnett) Rivers, East Point, Georgia and Alane Fournier, Montgomery, Alabama. Brothers: JC (Voncile) Love, Jr., Montgomery, Alabama; Samuel (Cherry) Love, Margate, Florida and Charles (Pandora) Love, Columbus, Georgia. Sister-in-laws: Geraldine (Robert) Milam, Webster, Texas; June (Jimmy) Davis, Houston, Texas and Cathy Stallings, Birmingham, Alabama; a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as a multitude of loving friends.
There will be a visitation at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on Friday, June 28, 2019 starting at 5:30 p.m. The address is 1725 Hwy 3, League City, TX 77573. The funeral service will be on Saturday, June 29, 2019 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. The address is 2920 Hwy 3, Dickinson, TX 77539. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. The address is 21620 Gulf Freeway, League City, TX. 77573.
