1935-2020
SANTA FE—
Mr. John Henry Baccinelli, 85, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Webster.
Born September 4, 1935 in Galveston, TX, Mr. Baccinelli was a carpenter and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock and also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #10393.
John and Glenda met 68 years ago, the best gift they gave to each other was unconditional love. Their secret to their long-lasting marriage was to put their marriage first and always take care of each other.
John loved going skiing with friends and family and enjoyed watching sports. He was a precise man that had everything done the right way. One of his favorite pastimes was Wednesday night card parties with his Knights of Columbus friends. He was a proud Catholic and loved his faith. He was a proud devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and loyal friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Ernest and Alma Baccinelli.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Glenda and their seven children, Tammy Baccinelli, John Henry Baccinelli, Jr., Mark Baccinelli, Jeffery Baccinelli, Kyle Baccinelli and wife, Joann, Ernest Baccinelli and wife, Stacie, Dena McCollum and husband, Jason; 10 grandchildren, Brandi Baccinelli, Brooke Schoppe and husband, Brent, Nicholas Baccinelli and wife, Danielle, Tyler Baccinelli, Joshua and Matthew McCollum, Baylie and Johnathan Baccinelli, Alexandra and Kate Baccinelli; 4 great-grandchildren, Ainsley and Riley Schoppe, Taylor and Rachel Baccinelli; brother, Andy Baccinelli; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with a Rosary beginning at 11:30 a.m. recited by the Knights of Columbus. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with Reverend David Harris. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in John’s name to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563 or Knights of Columbus Council #10393, 11100 Highway 6, Santa Fe, Texas 77510.
The family appreciates all the love and prayers and understand the concerns about the virus.
