William Henry Jefferson was born on March 21, 1919 in Booth, Texas. A retired Longshoreman with Local 329, a member of the Greater Galveston Lodge 415, A.F. & A.M. of Texas, Inc. He was a member of Live Oak Baptist Church.
Henry is proceeded in death by his wife, Ruth Mae Jefferson, parents; siblings, and great grandchildren.
He received his reward of eternal rest on Monday, July 16, 2018, in his home in Texas City, Texas.
He leaves to cherish the memories of his life, daughters, Doris Coleman, Janice Johnson, Henrietta Conley, and Delores Isaac (Ronald); grandchildren, James Lockett, Roderick Coleman, LaTonia Roussell (Eugene), Tamia Coleman, Rayfield Conley III (Michelle, Rochinee Tramble(Lorenzo), Meosha Davis, Deosha Anderson (Dwuan); ten great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren, brothers in law, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Homegoing services are Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Live Oak Baptist Church, 1020 32nd Galveston, Dr. Vernon Baines officiating. Visitation starts at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m.
