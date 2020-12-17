Kristin Marie Dennis

LEAGUE CITY — Kristin Marie Nillen Dennis, 47, of League City, Texas, went home to Jesus on December 11, 2020. Kristin was born November 27, 1973 in Galveston, Texas to parents Jeannie and Ronald Nillen. Kristin was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister who left us too soon.
Kristin is preceded in death by her grandparents Frank and Evelyn Usrey and Herman and Anita Nillen, father Ronald Nillen, and brother-in-law Robert Spillers. She is survived by her mother Jeannie Nillen, husband Stefan Dennis, sons Keith Resnecik and Moses Dennis, daughters Julie Anderson (Darin Reaves-Day) and Clair Dennis, and grandchildren RJ and Callie Anderson. Also grieving her passing are her sister Rhonda Spillers, nephew Brandon Spillers, niece Brandi Spillers, aunts Karen Scarbrough (Troy) and Debbie Kethan (Alan), and numerous cousins and friends.
A Memorial Service for Kristin will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.