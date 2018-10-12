Margaret Ann Ferris recently passed away, she was 88 years old. Margaret was born in Colorado and moved to Galveston in 1958 with her family, son Jeffry Wayne, daughter Sue Ann and husband Doyle.
Margaret received her BA and Masters Degrees in history from the University of Houston. Margaret enjoyed a successful teaching career, retiring in 1995. Margaret taught at Crockett Elementary School, Trinity Episcopal School, and spent the last 20 years of her career teaching history at Ball High School.
Margaret was a patron of the arts, enjoyed traveling and writing. During her career, Margaret was an active member of several local and state education boards and committees. In 2011 Margaret published the children’s book, Bart the Batronaut. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Her daughter, Sue Ann, her nephew Ross Tedter, and her niece June Vice survive Margaret. The family has designated the Galveston Education Foundation to receive donations in Margaret’s memory. These memorial donations will be earmarked for the First-year Teacher Academy program. GISD Educational Foundation, PO Box 660, Galveston TX 77553.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.