BASTROP — Robert “Captain” Eugene Hicks
Robert (Bob) Hicks was born June 28, 1930 in Mitchell, IN and passed away on January 6, 2021 at his home in Bastrop, TX.
After joining the United States Coast Guard in 1946 Bob met and married his wife Patricia of 49 years in 1948 and raised 5 Children. He always made an impression whenever you met him. He was kind and strong and people gravitated toward him. Bob was one of those people you meet that has the ability to change your day. His irresistible smile, jovial approach, and sense of command always put people at ease and made you feel safe.
He served his country and his family with distinction during the Vietnam War and was a decorated veteran of that conflict. He retired from the service after 25yrs. in 1971.
He worked as a captain on the Bolivar Ferry in Galveston and retired from the Texas Department of Transportation. He then was a Captain aboard the Colonel paddle wheel in Galveston.
After the death of his wife, he moved to Bastrop and met and created a home with Elizabeth Keehner and shared an exciting and fulfilling life with her there.
He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia, his companion Elizabeth, and his daughter Patty.
He is survived by his children Robert Jr., Michael, Timothy, and Bryan; fifteen grandchildren, great grandchildren and great- great grandchildren. He also leaves behind people in his life that became family; Tom Ewell, Andre Oliver and his wife Teresa most notably.
All of those he leaves behind can cherish the feeling of love and affection that sustains our thoughts of him. He leaves us with the gifts of courage, thoughtfulness, conviction, and tenacity to deal with life as it comes to us.
The family would like for anyone who remembers the captain to acknowledge that recollection with a smile. Let that memory of him help you through your day.
There will be a memorial service for the Captain on February 20, at Bastrop Providence Funeral Home at 11:00am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.