12/27/1947 – 02/27/2020
Cynthia was born and raised in Galveston, Texas to Robert Orlando and Joyce (Gjurovich) Calhoun.
Cynthia passed from this life at home surrounded by family and friends. Her passing left a void in our lives, but we also celebrated her being carried by angels to Abraham’s bosom.
She will be remembered by her husband of 33 years, Coogan; her daughter, Michelle Hertenberger (Rance); granddaughter, Braianna McCrory (Joey), great-grandson, Kaidin; grandson Dylan Hertenberger; son, Tim Valdez, granddaughters, Allie and Brooklyn Valdez; sister, Cathy Doherty; brothers, Kenny and Gary Calhoun, Adam “Trey” Simon (Foula); Mother-in-law, Geneva Hilton; brother-in-law, Gary Hilton (Donna) and Duane Hilton; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Cynthia is preceded in death by parents and step-dad, Adam Simon, Jr.; brother, Robert “Bobby” Calhoun, and grandson, Dustyn Hertenberger.
Cynthia was a determined woman who loved to worship and serve our Heavenly Father. Her committed journey began in 1986 and grew stronger every year. Her life was her testimony, becoming an intercessor and a prayer warrior. She was a humble and gracious woman who was ready to help if she could. She was a cheerful giver; her praise to YHVH was giving to those in need; she loved to dance before the Father; thanking and praising Him. Ps. 62:5-8
She was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s) disease in October 2018. We knew it was in God’s hand, so we prayed for healing; it was not to be. We knew she would be a winner either way; if she was healed, or if she passed. She was set free from ALS on 02/27/2020.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Cynthia, Thursday, the 12th of March, at Palms Funeral Home, 2300 E. Mulberry St (Hwy. 35), Angleton, TX 77515. From 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm will be spent visiting with friends and family, then stories and memories will be shared from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Cynthia’s greatest blessing was in giving, so she would rather you donate to a charity in need than send flowers. Praise God, so be it. Online condolences for the family can be sent to www.palmsfuneralhome.com
