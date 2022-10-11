AUSTIN, TX — Nancy Jean Price Murrow, age 93, daughter of Ralph and Dorothy Runyan Price, was born on October 14, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois and died on October 2, 2022 in Austin, TX. The family moved to Texas in 1934 when she was five, and Nancy grew up in Galveston, graduating from Ball High School in 1945. After graduation from SMU in 1949, she remained in Dallas, employed at Neiman-Marcus. She moved to Denver in 1955 where she met and married her husband, Robert Donald Murrow. The couple then moved to Galveston, an interesting experience to her to live again in her hometown, this time as a young married couple. Three of their four children were born in Galveston before they returned to live in Denver. After two years, they settled in Austin in 1962, raising their family, now joined by a daughter born here.
Nancy was employed by The University of Texas System in the investment section for 29 years, retiring in August 1995, and enjoyed the next chapter of her life to the fullest. A lover of music, gardening, traveling, and church activities, she felt herself to be always optimistic and upbeat with a smile on her face and hoped others saw her kind and caring. She loved keeping in touch with old friends and the extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Dorothy, her brother John Price of Kansas City, and her ex husband. Nancy is survived by her four children: Lynette Murrow Hill of Kyle, Peggy Murrow Moore and her husband Gary of Georgetown, Robert Alan Murrow of Round Rock, and Judy Murrow King of Palm Harbor, Florida. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, various other family members, and her many friends.
The memorial service for Nancy will be held at St. John's United Methodist Church (2140 Allandale Road, Austin, TX 78756) on October 15 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, or another charitable group of one's choice.
