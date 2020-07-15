Oh give thanks unto the Lord for He is good. The family of Susie (Sue) Jones Bridges, widow of the late Pastor M. C. Bridges, will celebrate her life on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Progressive Baptist Church, 5820 FM 1765, Texas City, with Pastor Jonathan D. Steele, Sr., officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30 AM followed by services at 10:00 AM (due to the COVID-19) there will be limited seating and masks MUST be worn). She will be laid to rest in Rising Star Cemetery.
Sue Bridges was born March 14, 1927, in Sabine Parish, LA and answered her call to eternal rest on July 10, 2020 in Texas City.
Left to cherish memories of her life are her children, Rose Mary Wash, Doris Sue Mosley and Gary David Bridges; six grandsons, two siblings, 3 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family members, devoted friends and her Progressive Church family.
Please view the full obituary and sign the online guestbook @ www.fieldsjohnson.com
