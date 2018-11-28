Elizabeth “Betsy” Barker Horner
GALVESTON—Elizabeth “Betsy” Barker Horner, age 79, passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018 in Salem, Oregon. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Frederick G. Mathis, Jr.
ANGLETON—Frederick G. Mathis, Jr., age 90, passed away Monday, November 26, 2018 at Regency Village in Webster, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Sheila Burton Bruno
GALVESTON—Sheila Burton Bruno, 67, departed this life on November 12, 2018. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Seldonia "Sally Ann" Quintanilla
TEXAS CITY—Seldonia "Sally Ann" Quintanilla passed away on November 27, 2018. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
