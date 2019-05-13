GALVESTON—
A’Lena Lynn Woods age 5 months of Galveston passed away Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are 10:00am Thursday May 16, 2019 at Ave L Baptist Church, Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm where a prayer vigil will be held at 6:00pm.
A'LENA Lynn woods was greatly loved by all and many whom never got a chance to meet her. She was and will always be our "angle baby". Her sweet little porcelain doll face kept a smile and also put one on everybody else's face. She enjoyed watching and listening to her nursery rhymes and lullabies .A’Lena was very alert. At only 5 months and 2 days old, the Lord decided He wanted her to be one of His stars who will sit high and shine bright. Until we meet again mommy and daddy will keep your memory alive and continue to love you very much.
Preceded in death by her grandfather Jose Felix Garay who gained his wings on October 13, 2010, A’Lena leaves behind her mom Susann Garay, dad Gerald Woods, Jr., grandmothers Sharon Charles, Harriet Thompson and Toni Batiste, grandfathers Steven Thompson, Gerald Woods, Sr. and Franco Charles, great-grandfathers Jose Garay and Herman Batiste, great grandmothers Angela and Eranell, sisters Aurbri and her twin sister A'mina, brothers Dylan, Avery and Ar'mani, uncles Sterling ,Dominique and Corey; aunts Courtney, Bree and Tazia.
Pallbearers are her three uncles Sterling Alaniz, Dominique Phillips and Corey Woods and also her father Gerald Woods, Jr.
